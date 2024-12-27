Chicago Shootings

Toddler in critical condition after West Lawn shooting, Chicago police say

The child was shot multiple times, according to authorities

By NBC Chicago Staff

A toddler is in critical condition after they were shot in the West Lawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported in the 3800 block of West 14th Street at approximately 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

The 2-year-old boy was inside a residence when gunfire rang out. The child was struck multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A person of interest is in custody, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

