Toddler in critical condition after being pulled from Indiana river Saturday morning

A toddler is in critical condition after they were pulled from an Indiana river Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the child was rescued from the Tippecanoe River in LaPorte County just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they received a 911 call of two children that were found struggling in the river behind a residence on Stamper Drive.

The children had entered the river for unknown reasons, and were pulled from the water after a 5-year-old was heard screaming for help, police said.

A 1-year-old was transported to an Indianapolis children’s hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, authorities said. The 5-year-old, as well as two other adults, were also hospitalized after entering the water.

No further information was available, and an investigation remains ongoing.