As many fans were trying to get tickets to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's upcoming Chicago Theater performances this week, many noted there was another option on the ticketing list.

It appears a third show was added to the highly-anticipated comedy tour, but this time at the Rosemont Theatre.

The Rosemont Theatre performance, set for May 19, will kick off the comedy duo's three nights in the Chicago area.

Earlier this week, Ticketmaster announced a second Chicago show was added to the lineup in "good news" for fans who were seeing heightened demand during the presale event.

Presale and general sale both kicked off this week, and Ticketmaster warned that availability is "extremely limited." The second Chicago show was even added "due to overwhelming demand" just moments after presale began.

Soon after, the Rosemont performance was also added.

Comedy fans, get ready for a night of laughter with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on May 19th! 🤣🎭 Don't miss your chance to see these hilarious women perform live. Get ready for a night of fun and jokes! #TinaFey #AmyPoehler #RosemontTheatre #ComedyNight 😂https://t.co/ipYALShWiW pic.twitter.com/zWsqakC3jm — Rosemont Theatre (@RosemontTheatre) February 15, 2023

Poehler and Fey, who rose to fame together on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” before embarking on successful sitcom careers, will bring their “Restless Leg Tour” to Chicago and just three other U.S. cities later this spring, according to a press release.

The tour will be a celebration of “thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment."

The original Chicago tour date is set to take place on May 20 at the Chicago Theatre.

The duo will also stop in Washington, D.C., Boston and Atlantic City on the "Restless Leg Tour," a press release said.

Limited numbers of VIP tickets and other special offers will also be available, officials said.

Fey and Poehler have collaborated on a wide variety of projects over the years, most notably “Saturday Night Live” and the films “Baby Mama” and “Sisters.”

Fey was the driving force behind the film “Mean Girls” and created the sitcom “30 Rock,” with the show earning 16 Emmy victories during its seven-season run.

Fey graduated from the University of Virgina and then moved to Chicago, where she was a member of The Second City for several years.

Poehler is best-known for her work as Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation.” She has also collaborated with Nick Offerman on the NBC show “Making It” and with Maya Rudolph on the spinoff show “Baking it,” as well as appearing in films like “Inside Out,” among others.

Poehler is also an alum of The Second City, and also performed in shows with the Upright Citizens Brigade while living in Chicago.