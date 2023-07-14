Severe storms could hit the Chicago area for the third straight day, following multiple days of tornado warnings in parts of the region.

At least 11 tornadoes ripped through several Chicago suburbs Wednesday, and experts say that number could rise as damage is still being surveyed. Another system brought tornado warnings to McHenry County Thursday

Once again Friday, a brief tornado can't be ruled out.

So when are the storms expected to hit and where?

Friday afternoon

By Friday afternoon, the chance for stronger storms increases, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. At that time, the Chicago area will fall under "a "slight" chance for severe weather, which ranks as level two on the Storm Prediction Center's five-level scale.

Earlier Friday, the Chicago area was under a lower, "marginal" risk of severe weather.

Beginning at 2 p.m. and lasting into Friday evening, a round of thunderstorms is expected to make its way from the north and northwest into the Chicago area, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. According to the NWS, Friday afternoon storms may be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, along with damaging hail and winds.

"A brief tornado can't be ruled out," the NWS warned.

Late AM Update: Severe storms still possible later this afternoon through the evening. Main threats include damaging winds and hail. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Torrential downpours may also cause pockets of street flooding. Stay tuned for updates! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/pjkf9aH2n8 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 14, 2023

Additionally, "torrential downpours may cause pockets of street flooding," the NWS said in a tweet.

Friday evening

While the systems are expected be out of parts of the area by 11 .m., additional storms could continue overnight for areas along and southeast of Interstate 55.

The NWS reports the greatest instances of local, heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding is most likely to take place south and east of Interstate 57.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be warm, muggy and humid, the NBC 5 Storm said, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and heat indices potentially reaching into the low to mid 90s.

Saturday and Sunday

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Friday's afternoon and evening storms are expected to linger into the weekend, with some scattered showers expected Saturday morning.

More rain and potentially strong, scattered thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Saturday afternoon, Roman said, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Stormy pattern will continue into the wknd, followed by a cooler and drier lull to start next work wk. PM severe threat today, then Sat. aftn may have sct’d strong t-storms. Much of Sun. could be dry until threat for a few late day into eve. showers and t-storms. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/w07dHC2Awa — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 14, 2023

Sunday, more dry time is expected, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with a low chance of a late-day storm.

High temperatures both weekend days are expected to be in the mid 80s, forecast models show.