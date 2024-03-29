Tickets, special guests and more: What to know about C2E2's return to Chicago

Do you have a favorite TV show or comic book?

It’s likely you’ll find a community for it at C2E2.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, otherwise known as C2E2, will return to McCormick Place from April 26 to April 28.

The convention features panels, screenings and special guests to build community around comics, TV shows, cosplay, anime, manga, video games, animation, graphic novels and toys.

There will be a cosplay showcase, family interactive games and programs, free play areas for children and more offered at the convention.

Special and celebrity guests are still being confirmed for the event, but some guests who will be attending include:

Josh Brolin, actor in Dune 2, Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2, No Country for Old Men and The Goonies

Darren Criss, actor on Glee, A Very Potter Musical and American Crime Story

Chrissie Zullo Uminga, cover artist for DC’s Trick or Treat, Lilo and Stitch and Marvel Meow

Adi Granov, Marvel Cinematic Universe concept artist for Iron Man, Avengers and Black Panther

More panelists and special guests will be announced on the C2E2 newsletter as the event dates get closer.

Some guests and panelists will be available for autographs and photos, but most will have a fee. Guests can either pay in cash or in advance online for autographs and photo opportunities.

Most vendors only take cash, so event organizers suggest bringing cash to the event, but there will be ATMs available at the convention as well.

The convention will operate from 10 a.m. to midnight from April 26 to April 28.

General show hours, panel hours, after dark panels and events, gaming zone hours and will call hours differ throughout the convention dates.

General show hours:

April 26: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 27: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 28: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Panel hours:

April 26: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 27: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 28: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After Dark panels and events:

April 26: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 27: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Gaming zone hours:

April 26: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Show Floor gaming ends at 7 p.m. Gaming on Level 5 in the South Hall ends at 12 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Show Floor gaming ends at 7 p.m. Gaming on Level 5 in the South Hall ends at 12 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Will call hours (located in S100):

March 30: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 31: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 1: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All attendees 6 and older need a ticket to enter C2E2. Kids 6-12 must have a C2E2 Kids ticket to attend C2E2, while those 13 and older will need to purchase an adult ticket.

Tickets include access to over 300 exhibitors, panels, screenings, Artist Alley, Show Floor brand experiences and more.

Until April 21, prices depend on which day you're planning to attend. One-day passes for Friday cost $55 each, one-day passes for Saturday cost $65 and one-day passes for Sunday cost $65. Kids Sunday tickets cost $15.

The three-day pass costs $115 per person. The three-day pass for children costs $30.

Once April 22 hits, there will be a price increase for tickets.

One-day passes for Friday will cost $70 each, one-day passes for Saturday will cost $80 and one-day passes for Sunday will cost $80. Kids Sunday tickets will cost $20.

The three-day pass will then cost $130 per adult and $45 per child.

The only VIP package still available is the Comic VIP Package.

The ticket is $295 per person and includes private C2E2 VIP lounge access, first access on Show Floor, meet and greet with special comic guests, merchandise, and a complimentary Friday ticket to bring a guest.