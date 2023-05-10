Summer 2023 is certainly the season of concerts in Chicago, with more than three dozen musicians and bands set to come through the area.

But between ticket prices and fees, costs stack up. This week, though, there's a solution.

Live Nation's popular "Concert Week" begins Wednesday, bringing tickets down to $25 -- including fees -- for a number of major performances, including nearly 30 shows across Chicago.

Here's how it works, and which Chicago shows are included in the promotion.

When Can I Get Tickets?

Some users may also have access to presales of the event beginning May 9, but for most, ticket sales begin on May 10 and continue through May 16.

The sale begins at 9 a.m. CT on May 10 and continues through 10:59 p.m. CT on May 16 "while supplies last." For Verizon and Rakuten members, the special presale is available starting on 9 a.m. CT on May 9.

How Does it Work?

The "all-in" tickets will feature "a range of ticket/seat types across a variety of venues and shows," Live Nation said.

The list of artists includes big names like Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Shania Twain, Beck & Phoenix and more.

In total, the company said the sale will include more than 3,800 shows, but only "while inventory lasts."

It's important to note that some prices do not include taxes, so the price at your checkout may be different.

Get ready for Concert Week, May 10-16! $25 All-In Tickets to over 3,800 shows. It’s the perfect time to get tickets to see ALL your favorite artists and fill your year with live events.

How many tickets can I get?

There is a ticket limit for the events, but each show varies. Live Nation reported many have a "standard ticket limit of eight."

Which Chicago Concerts Are Included?

Maneskin – Allstate Arena

Bryan Adams – Allstate Arena

Marco Antonio Solis – Allstate Arena

Pepe Aguilar – Allstate Arena

Alejandro Fernandez – Allstate Arena

Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, and more – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Culture Club – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Janet Jackson – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Big Time Rush – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Dierks Bentley – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

The Offspring – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

TLC & Shaggy – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Matchbox Twenty – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Beck & Phoenix – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Garbage – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sad Summer Festival – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Barenaked Ladies – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Dermot Kennedy – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Goo Goo Dolls – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fall Out Boy – Wrigley Field

Creed Braton – House of Blues

Seal – The Chicago Theatre

Crowded House – The Chicago Theatre

Gladys Knight – The Chicago Theatre

Derek Hough – Rosemont Theatre

Nashville Reunion Tour – Rosemont Theatre

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Rosemont Theatre