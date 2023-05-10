Summer 2023 is certainly the season of concerts in Chicago, with more than three dozen musicians and bands set to come through the area.
But between ticket prices and fees, costs stack up. This week, though, there's a solution.
Live Nation's popular "Concert Week" begins Wednesday, bringing tickets down to $25 -- including fees -- for a number of major performances, including nearly 30 shows across Chicago.
Here's how it works, and which Chicago shows are included in the promotion.
When Can I Get Tickets?
Some users may also have access to presales of the event beginning May 9, but for most, ticket sales begin on May 10 and continue through May 16.
The sale begins at 9 a.m. CT on May 10 and continues through 10:59 p.m. CT on May 16 "while supplies last." For Verizon and Rakuten members, the special presale is available starting on 9 a.m. CT on May 9.
How Does it Work?
The "all-in" tickets will feature "a range of ticket/seat types across a variety of venues and shows," Live Nation said.
The list of artists includes big names like Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Shania Twain, Beck & Phoenix and more.
In total, the company said the sale will include more than 3,800 shows, but only "while inventory lasts."
It's important to note that some prices do not include taxes, so the price at your checkout may be different.
How many tickets can I get?
There is a ticket limit for the events, but each show varies. Live Nation reported many have a "standard ticket limit of eight."
Which Chicago Concerts Are Included?
Maneskin – Allstate Arena
Bryan Adams – Allstate Arena
Marco Antonio Solis – Allstate Arena
Pepe Aguilar – Allstate Arena
Alejandro Fernandez – Allstate Arena
Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, and more – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Culture Club – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Janet Jackson – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Big Time Rush – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Dierks Bentley – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
The Offspring – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
TLC & Shaggy – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Matchbox Twenty – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Beck & Phoenix – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Garbage – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sad Summer Festival – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Barenaked Ladies – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Dermot Kennedy – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Goo Goo Dolls – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fall Out Boy – Wrigley Field
Creed Braton – House of Blues
Seal – The Chicago Theatre
Crowded House – The Chicago Theatre
Gladys Knight – The Chicago Theatre
Derek Hough – Rosemont Theatre
Nashville Reunion Tour – Rosemont Theatre
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Rosemont Theatre