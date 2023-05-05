Here's the List of Chicago Concerts Available in Live Nation's Concert Week for $25

Chicago will see a number of major performers hitting stages in and around the city in the coming months, but for fans looking to snag an affordable option to see them, next week will mark a big opportunity.
As part of its annual "Concert Week," Live Nation will offer up tickets to a number of major performances across the country, including in Chicago, for $25.
The list of eligible shows includes nearly 30 performances at venues around Chicago.
The ticket sales begin on May 10 and continue through May 16, though some users may have access to a presale beginning May 9.
Artists included in the sale are big names like Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Shania Twain, Beck & Phoenix and more.
In total, the company said the sale will include more than 3,800 shows, but only "while inventory lasts."
The "all-in" tickets will feature "a range of ticket/seat types across a variety of venues and shows," Live Nation said.
There is a ticket limit for the events, but each varies. Live Nation reported many have a "standard ticket limit of eight."
It's important to note that some prices do not include taxes, so the price at your checkout may be different.
The sale begins at 9 a.m. CT on May 10 and continues through 10:59 p.m. CT on May 16 "while supplies last." For Verizon and Rakuten members, a special presale is available starting on 9 a.m. CT on May 9.
Here Are the Chicago Shows
Maneskin – Allstate Arena
Bryan Adams – Allstate Arena
Marco Antonio Solis – Allstate Arena
Pepe Aguilar – Allstate Arena
Alejandro Fernandez – Allstate Arena
Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, and more – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Culture Club – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Janet Jackson – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Big Time Rush – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Dierks Bentley – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
The Offspring – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
TLC & Shaggy – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Matchbox Twenty – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Beck & Phoenix – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Garbage – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sad Summer Festival – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Barenaked Ladies – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Dermot Kennedy – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Goo Goo Dolls – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fall Out Boy – Wrigley Field
Creed Braton – House of Blues
Seal – The Chicago Theatre
Crowded House – The Chicago Theatre
Gladys Knight – The Chicago Theatre
Derek Hough – Rosemont Theatre
Nashville Reunion Tour – Rosemont Theatre
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Rosemont Theatre