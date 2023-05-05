Here's the List of Chicago Concerts Available in Live Nation's Concert Week for $25

Chicago will see a number of major performers hitting stages in and around the city in the coming months, but for fans looking to snag an affordable option to see them, next week will mark a big opportunity.

As part of its annual "Concert Week," Live Nation will offer up tickets to a number of major performances across the country, including in Chicago, for $25.

The list of eligible shows includes nearly 30 performances at venues around Chicago.

The ticket sales begin on May 10 and continue through May 16, though some users may have access to a presale beginning May 9.

Artists included in the sale are big names like Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Shania Twain, Beck & Phoenix and more.

In total, the company said the sale will include more than 3,800 shows, but only "while inventory lasts."

The "all-in" tickets will feature "a range of ticket/seat types across a variety of venues and shows," Live Nation said.

There is a ticket limit for the events, but each varies. Live Nation reported many have a "standard ticket limit of eight."

It's important to note that some prices do not include taxes, so the price at your checkout may be different.

The sale begins at 9 a.m. CT on May 10 and continues through 10:59 p.m. CT on May 16 "while supplies last." For Verizon and Rakuten members, a special presale is available starting on 9 a.m. CT on May 9.

Here Are the Chicago Shows

Maneskin – Allstate Arena

Bryan Adams – Allstate Arena

Marco Antonio Solis – Allstate Arena

Pepe Aguilar – Allstate Arena

Alejandro Fernandez – Allstate Arena

Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, and more – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Culture Club – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Janet Jackson – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Big Time Rush – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Dierks Bentley – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

The Offspring – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

TLC & Shaggy – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Matchbox Twenty – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Beck & Phoenix – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Garbage – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sad Summer Festival – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Barenaked Ladies – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Dermot Kennedy – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Goo Goo Dolls – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fall Out Boy – Wrigley Field

Creed Braton – House of Blues

Seal – The Chicago Theatre

Crowded House – The Chicago Theatre

Gladys Knight – The Chicago Theatre

Derek Hough – Rosemont Theatre

Nashville Reunion Tour – Rosemont Theatre

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Rosemont Theatre