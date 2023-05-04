Live Nation Concert Week: How to Get $25 Tickets to Big Concerts in Chicago Area

Live Nation will soon be offering up tickets to a number of major performances across the country, including in Chicago, for $25.

The ticket agency's annual "Concert Week" is set to take place next week, bringing prices significantly lower than many have come to expect with recent ticket sales.

The event is slated to begin on May 10 and continue through May 16, though some users may have access to a presale beginning May 9.

Artists included in the sale are big names like Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Beck and Pheonix, Jason Aldean, Wu-Tang Clan and more.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In total, the company said the sale will include more than 3,800 shows, but will only be "valid for select tickets to select shows, while inventory lasts."

The "all-in" tickets will feature "a range of ticket/seat types across a variety of venues and shows," Live Nation said.

Get ready for Concert Week, May 10-16! $25 All-In Tickets to over 3,800 shows. It’s the perfect time to get tickets to see ALL your favorite artists and fill your year with live events.

Head to https://t.co/Imf7LVmRvw pic.twitter.com/ioqsgqzQSs — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 4, 2023

How Live Nation Concert Week Works

From May 10-16, a full list of participating events will be available here. Once a show is selected, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to your cart.

If you're looking to find concerts only in your area, Live Nation says you should be able to filter your search by venues or set your location to the closest city.

There is a ticket limit for the events, but each varies. Live Nation reported many have a "standard ticket limit of eight."

It's important to note that some prices do not include taxes, so the price at your checkout may be different.

When is Concert Week?

The sale begins at 9 a.m. CT on May 10 and continues through 10:59 p.m. CT on May 16 "while supplies last."

For Verizon and Rakuten members, a special presale is available starting on 9 a.m. CT on May 9.