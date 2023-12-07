This Logan Square spot was just named Eater Chicago's 2023 ‘Restaurant of the Year'

Awards are continuing to pour in for Daises, a beloved restaurant in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Earlier this year, the restaurant, which recently relocated to 2375 N. Milwaukee, was one of two Chicago spots that landed on a list of the New York Times' 50 top restaurants in the U.S. And last month, the restaurant earned a "Green Star" as part of the 2023 Chicago Michelin Guide, for its use of "sustainable gastronomy focused on unique flavor profiles utilizing the freshest produce."

Wednesday, Eater Chicago gave the dining spot, which describes itself as a "Midwest inspired" and "pasta-focused," the title of "Restaurant of the Year" as part of the site's "2023 Eater Awards."

"During the day, customers of all backgrounds crowd the restaurant, sipping on coffee, eating Leigh Omilinsky’s pastries while conversing or pounding on their laptops.," Eater editors wrote. "For dinner, this might be the hardest reservation in town because most customers don’t have to save up to dine at Daisies like many tasting menu restaurants."

According to the Michelin Guide, Daisies' house-made pappardelle pasta with mushroom ragu, along with onion dip with house-made ruffles are "must orders."

"Our program starts with my brother’s farm, over 30 acres located 70 miles from Chicago," Daisies Executive Chef Joe Frillman told Michelin. "First and foremost, we use everything we can from this one location; and additionally fruit is sourced from nearby."

Other Chicago restaurants that earned spots on Eater's award list included Thattu, Boonie's Filipino Restaurant, and Warlord.

You can see the full list of winners here.