Your visit to the Brookfield Zoo is about to get a lot cuter.

For the first time in the Zoo's history, Koala bears will "take up residency" there, a Facebook post from the zoo said. According to the post, two male koalas, Brumby and Willum, will call the Hamill Family Play Zoo home beginning this summer.

Admission to the habitat is included with Zoo admission, the post went on to say, adding that the area will feature indoor and outdoor spaces, "allowing guests to observe these charismatic marsupials."

The koalas join several other recent animal announcements from the zoo. Earlier this month, "Georgie," an 11-year-old blind and once-stranded seal at Brookfield recently gave birth to nearly 35-pound male pup. Last year, the zoo welcomed a pair of orphaned 10-month old bears from Alaska, as well as nine flamingo chicks for the first time since 1997.

And, beginning in March, the zoo will roll out a 130-foot Anniversary Ferris wheel to mark its 90th birthday.