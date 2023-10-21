This Chicago spot is among Bon Appetit's best new restaurants of 2023

One Chicago establishment has been considered as one of the best new restaurants of 2023, according to the food magazine Bon Appetit.

The publication in September unveiled its list of the year's best 24 restaurants, with the selections specializing in many different cuisines, from New Orleans dishes to Chinese food and much more.

Chicago's Indienne restaurant, which offers" progressive Indian fine dining" inside a a 19th-century printing warehouse, sits in the River North neighborhood. Featuring an expansive dining room, the business is overseen by Chef Sujan Sarkar, who is "is defining and redefining the limitless potential of Indian cuisine," according to its website.

"The opulence of Chicago’s Indienne might make it suspect; in 2023 you do not always expect daring, exciting cooking to happen against a traditional fine dining backdrop," Bon Appetit's Kate Kassin said in the description on the food magazine's website. "Yet every course of chef Sujan Sarkar’s tasting menu brings new thrills."

One of the menu's highlights is the chef's rendition of yogurt chaat, tangy yogurt is transformed into both an airy mousse and wobbly panna cotta. Each element of the dish, which is topped with a wispy potato nest and dots of chutney, brings a surprising burst of flavor and texture, the description stated.

Indienne wasn't the only Midwest joint to receive recognition.

Detroit's Ladder 4 Wine Bar also made the list.