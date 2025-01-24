Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend: Jan. 24-26

Major dining deals, monster trucks, and Disney on Ice are among the many options of things to do in the Chicago area this weekend.

Here's a look at what's happening for Jan. 24-26:

Chicago Restaurant Week

WHAT: The 18th annual Chicago Restaurant Week is a 17-day celebration with a record 500 restaurants in the city and suburbs participating with pre-fix lunch, brunch and dinner menus.

WHERE: Various restaurants in Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

WHEN: Jan. 24 – Feb. 9

Chicago Polar Bear Plunge

WHAT: The Chicago Polar Bear Club's annual Plunge has had more than 5,000 participants over more than 20 years, which have helped raise over $650, 000 dollars to support Chicago families in need.

WHERE: Oak Street Beach

WHEN: 12 p.m. on Jan. 25

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

WHAT: Watch your favorite toy trucks come to life at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. This year’s theme is "Glow-N-Fire."

WHERE: NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy, Hoffman Estates

WHEN: Jan. 25 and Jan.26

Chicagoland Fishing Expo

WHAT: The Chicagoland Fishing Expo features all types of equipment, exhibitors and seminars for sport enthusiasts.

WHERE: Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Dr. N, Schaumburg

WHEN: Jan. 23 – 26

Disney on Ice: ‘Let’s Dance!’

WHAT: Mickey and his pals are rocking the DJ table in Disney On Ice: ‘Let’s Dance!’

WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd., Rosemont; United Center, 1901 W Madison St., Chicago

WHEN: Jan. 23-26; Jan. 30-Feb.2; Feb. 6-9

Broadway in Chicago: ‘Come From Away

WHAT: Broadway in Chicago’s 'Come From Away' is the true story of thousands stranded passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them.

WHERE: CIBC Theatre, 18 W Monroe St., Chicago

WHEN: Runs through Jan. 26

Comedian Pat McGann

WHAT: Chicago-native Pat McGann, a late comer to standup after becoming the house emcee at Zanies Chicago, is now touring.

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: 7 p.m. on Jan. 25

Comedian Marlon Wayans

WHAT: Comedian Marlon Wayans brings humor, outrageous stories, and honesty in the Wild Child Tour.

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25

Concert: Little River Band

WHAT: Little River Band, which produced a string of gold and platinum albums during the 70s and 80s, selling over 30 million records, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

WHEN: 7 p.m. on Jan. 25

Concert: Meshell Ndegeocello

WHAT: Meshell Ndegeocello celebrates writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin with her show, "No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin."

WHERE: Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St., Chicago

WHEN: 7 p.m. on Jan. 26

Concert: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

WHAT: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis, pays tribute to bebop and jazz.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. on Jan 24 and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25

.