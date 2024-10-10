Six Flags Great America: Fright Fest

WHAT: Six Flags Great America's Fright Fest features haunted attractions, themed areas named Scare Zones and live entertainment.

WHERE: 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, IL

WHEN: Select evenings through Nov. 3

Chicago Fashion Week

WHAT: From the bold statements of streetwear to the refined elegance of haute couture, Chicago Fashion Week celebrates the creative community with several events in the city and suburbs.

WHERE: Various Venues

WHEN: Through Oct. 20

Historic Pullman House Tour

WHAT: Explore some of the most iconic houses in Chicago at the Historic Pullman House Tour.

WHERE: Pullman Exhibit Hall, 11141 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12 - Sunday, Oct. 13

Destinos: 7th annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

WHAT: The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) presents Destinos: 7th annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, a diverse lineup of 22 different Latino theater experiences, the festival's most extensive yet, playing at theaters large and small all over the city.

WHERE: 16 venues throughout Chicago

WHEN: Through Sunday, Nov. 17

Comedian Ronny Chieng

WHAT: After a sellout performance earlier this year, comedian Ronny Chieng brings his "Love to Hate it Tour" back to the Chicago Theatre.

WHERE: 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Hip Hop Orchestra in Chicago!

WHAT: Hip hop meets classical music. See Illharmonic and D-Composed perform in the Hip Hop Orchestra with a DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist and a fire-breathing MC.

WHERE: Auditorium Theater, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Sonic Symphony

WHAT: Sonic Symphony celebrates three decades of music from SEGA's iconic mascot Sonic the Hedgehog.

WHERE: Auditorium Theater, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.

R&B/soul singer KEM

WHAT: After overcoming addiction and homelessness on the streets of Detroit, KEM become an R&B soul singer.

WHERE: The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond, Indiana

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.

Country Singer Jelly Roll

WHAT: Country rap sensation Jelly Roll brings his "Beautifully Broken Tour" to the United Center.

WHERE: 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Pop Singer Sabrina Carpenter

WHAT: Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter brings her "Short N' Sweet Tour" to the United Center.

WHERE: 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.