Six Flags Great America: Fright Fest
WHAT: Six Flags Great America's Fright Fest features haunted attractions, themed areas named Scare Zones and live entertainment.
WHERE: 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, IL
WHEN: Select evenings through Nov. 3
Chicago Fashion Week
WHAT: From the bold statements of streetwear to the refined elegance of haute couture, Chicago Fashion Week celebrates the creative community with several events in the city and suburbs.
WHERE: Various Venues
WHEN: Through Oct. 20
Historic Pullman House Tour
WHAT: Explore some of the most iconic houses in Chicago at the Historic Pullman House Tour.
WHERE: Pullman Exhibit Hall, 11141 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12 - Sunday, Oct. 13
Destinos: 7th annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival
WHAT: The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) presents Destinos: 7th annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, a diverse lineup of 22 different Latino theater experiences, the festival's most extensive yet, playing at theaters large and small all over the city.
WHERE: 16 venues throughout Chicago
WHEN: Through Sunday, Nov. 17
Comedian Ronny Chieng
WHAT: After a sellout performance earlier this year, comedian Ronny Chieng brings his "Love to Hate it Tour" back to the Chicago Theatre.
WHERE: 175 N. State St., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
Hip Hop Orchestra in Chicago!
WHAT: Hip hop meets classical music. See Illharmonic and D-Composed perform in the Hip Hop Orchestra with a DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist and a fire-breathing MC.
WHERE: Auditorium Theater, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Sonic Symphony
WHAT: Sonic Symphony celebrates three decades of music from SEGA's iconic mascot Sonic the Hedgehog.
WHERE: Auditorium Theater, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
R&B/soul singer KEM
WHAT: After overcoming addiction and homelessness on the streets of Detroit, KEM become an R&B soul singer.
WHERE: The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond, Indiana
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
Country Singer Jelly Roll
WHAT: Country rap sensation Jelly Roll brings his "Beautifully Broken Tour" to the United Center.
WHERE: 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
Pop Singer Sabrina Carpenter
WHAT: Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter brings her "Short N' Sweet Tour" to the United Center.
WHERE: 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.