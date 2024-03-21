Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend

There's plenty to do in Chicago this weekend, from a literature festival, to comedians and more.

Romance and fantasy collide : Romantasy Literature Festival

WHAT: Romantasy Literature Festival celebrates some of the most exciting genre authors from across the country, along with a special performance of Otherworld’s World Premiere original musical ‘TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY”.

WHERE: Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., Chicago IL

WHEN: Mar. 22 thru Mar. 24

New Gaming Experience: Velocity Esports in Schaumburg

WHAT: Velocity Esports is the newest cutting-edge entertainment experience, arcade, and e-sports lounge with more than 100 titles for PC and console gaming, and a billiards lounge.

WHERE: Woodfield Mall , Schaumburg IL

WHEN: Opens Sat., Mar. 23

Slinging Ink at the 14th annual Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival

WHAT: Whether you’re a tattoo aficionado or just thinking about getting your first tattoo, the Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival is a great place to meet tattoo artists and schedule a session.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Mar. 22 thru Mar. 24

Get your laugh on with Ali Wong

WHAT: Ali Wong, who may be best known for her Netflix comedy specials, and her movies, “Beef” and “Always Be My Maybe” is bringing her standup tour to the Windy City.

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Mar. 22 thru Mar. 24

‘CHRYSTAL’: Cirque Du Soleil on Ice

WHAT: CHRYSTAL, a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time, takes audiences on an unforgettable journey into the vivid and whimsical world of imagination.

WHERE: NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy, Hoffman Estates, IL

WHEN: Mar. 22 thru Mar. 24

New York City Ballet

WHAT: The New York City Ballet celebrates its 75th anniversary with a series of performances.

WHERE: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Mar. 20 thru Mar. 23

Celebrate the story behind Emilio & Gloria Estefan's rise to fame

WHAT: ‘ON YOUR FEET!’ is the inspiring true story about Emilio and Gloria Estefan , two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation.

WHERE: CIBC Theatre, 18 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Mar. 20 thru Mar. 24

Opera at its grandest: ‘Aida’ at the Lyric Opera House

WHAT: The Lyric Opera of Chicago closes out it’s 2023/2024 season with Verdi’s 'Aida'

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs thru April 7

Rendezvous Arts: Honoring Jewish Composers who died during the Holocaust

WHAT: The Black Oak Ensemble, a Chicago based string trio, will play works from Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust. Visual artist Kevin Lahvic will accompany the performance with live painting. Presented by Rendezvous Arts.

WHERE: Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest, IL; Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave, Chicago IL

WHEN: Friday evening, March 22nd and Sunday afternoon, March 24th

Country-Pop music duo Dan + Shay

WHAT: 3-time Grammy award winning duo (and The Voice judges) Dan and Shay bring their 'Heartbreak On The Map Tour' to Chicago.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: March 22