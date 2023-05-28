‘They Shot at Him for No Reason:' Family Devastated After Man Shot and Killed in Lakeview

A family is sharing their heartbreak this Memorial Day weekend after their loved one was shot and killed in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

William Hair, 34 was shot to death at around 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Surf Street. Hair was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest and later taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

"Three blocks from his house, a car pulled up. Two people came out. There were two gunshots, one from each person," his brother, Matthew Hair, said. "They did not ask for money. They did not ask for anything. They shot at him for no reason."

Matthew described his brother as a very gentle and caring person who was very friendly, very talkative and a great listener.

Less than two hours earlier, multiple people were injured in a separate shooting in Lakeview.

Three men were walking in the 600 block of West Barry at approximately 12:50 a.m. when shots were fired.

A man was shot in the back and chest, and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, according to police. Two other men were also shot, including a 22-year-old, who was hit in the right leg. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back.

Also on Chicago's North Side, a 2-year-old girl accidentally shot herself on Sunday evening after finding a gun. She was taken to an area hospital and said to be in good condition.

As of late Sunday, at least eight people had been killed and 31 others injured in shootings so far Memorial Day weekend.