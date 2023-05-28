Lakeview

3 Shot in Lakeview East Sunday Morning, Chicago Police Say

At least three people were shot in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood Sunday, police say.

According to authorities, the three men were walking in the 600 block of West Barry at approximately 12:50 a.m. when shots were fired.

A man was shot in the back and chest, and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Two other men were also shot, including a 22-year-old, who was hit in the right leg. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back.

Both men were taken to area hospitals in good condition, authorities said.

No suspects are in custody, and no further details were made available on the circumstances of the shooting.

