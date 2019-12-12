These Were Chicago’s Top Google Searches of 2019

What did you Google-search this year? Turns out breaking news involving celebrities was mostly top-of-mind for Chicagoans who "Googled" in 2019.

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, Disney actor Cameron Boyce and Nipsey Hussle all made the list of Chicago's top Google searches of the year, but none of them rose to No. 1.

The top search of the year in Chicago was ... the CPS strike.

The Chicago Teachers Union’s 25,000 members went on strike Oct. 17 following months of unsuccessful negotiations with the school district. More than 300,000 Chicago Public Schools students and their families were affected.

After 11 days on strike, Chicago teachers approved a new five-year contract deal that includes pay raises, $35 million to enforce limits on class sizes and a pledge to supply each school with a nurse and a social worker.

What about the others? Here are Chicago's Top 10 Google searches of 2019



