Google

These Were Chicago’s Top Google Searches of 2019

Jussie Smollett, Antonio Brown, Cameron Boyce and Nipsey Hussle all made the list of Chicago's top Google searches of the year, but none of them rose to No. 1

Google-Gender Pay Lawsuit
AP Photo/Alan Diaz

What did you Google-search this year? Turns out breaking news involving celebrities was mostly top-of-mind for Chicagoans who "Googled" in 2019.

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, Disney actor Cameron Boyce and Nipsey Hussle all made the list of Chicago's top Google searches of the year, but none of them rose to No. 1.

The top search of the year in Chicago was ... the CPS strike.

The Chicago Teachers Union’s 25,000 members went on strike Oct. 17 following months of unsuccessful negotiations with the school district. More than 300,000 Chicago Public Schools students and their families were affected.

After 11 days on strike, Chicago teachers approved a new five-year contract deal that includes pay raises, $35 million to enforce limits on class sizes and a pledge to supply each school with a nurse and a social worker.

What about the others? Here are Chicago's Top 10 Google searches of 2019

  1. CPS Strike
  2. Jussie Smollett
  3. Antonio Brown
  4. Cameron Boyce
  5. Nipsey Hussle
  6. Aspen
  7. Avengers Endgame
  8. iPhone 11
  9. Game of Thrones
  10. Luke Perry

Chicago Mar 27

Read CPD’s Report of Investigation Into Jussie Smollett

Chicago Public Schools Nov 16

Chicago Teachers Approve Contract Deal That Ended Strike


This article tagged under:

GoogleJussie SmollettNipsey HussleAntonio BrownCPS strike
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us