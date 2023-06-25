These Illinois colleges are among the best in the US with high acceptance rates

A number of Illinois colleges and universities recently landed on Fortune magazine's list of the "Best Colleges With High Acceptance Rates."

Fortune unveiled the list of dozens of colleges on Thursday, along with its revamped "Best Colleges in the U.S." list, which evaluates colleges on a five-tier star ranking system. The following colleges were recognized for their high markings and admitting at least two-thirds of applicants:

Bradley University - Peoria

Dominican University - River Forest

Elmhurst University

Illinois State University

Lewis University - Romeoville

Trinity Christian College - Palos Heights

University of Illinois Chicago

University of St. Francis - Joliet

Wheaton College

Multiple universities that made the list were also recognized as the "Best Public Colleges in the U.S." Those academic institutions, Illinois State University, the University of Illinois Chicago and UIUC, scored in the top third of all submissions.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Interested in learning which colleges are the top of them all? The complete list of the five-star Best Colleges, including three from Illinois, is below: