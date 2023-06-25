These Illinois colleges are among the best in the US with high acceptance rates

A number of Illinois colleges and universities recently landed on Fortune magazine's list of the "Best Colleges With High Acceptance Rates."
Fortune unveiled the list of dozens of colleges on Thursday, along with its revamped "Best Colleges in the U.S." list, which evaluates colleges on a five-tier star ranking system. The following colleges were recognized for their high markings and admitting at least two-thirds of applicants:
- Bradley University - Peoria
- Dominican University - River Forest
- Elmhurst University
- Illinois State University
- Lewis University - Romeoville
- Trinity Christian College - Palos Heights
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University of St. Francis - Joliet
- Wheaton College
Multiple universities that made the list were also recognized as the "Best Public Colleges in the U.S." Those academic institutions, Illinois State University, the University of Illinois Chicago and UIUC, scored in the top third of all submissions.
Interested in learning which colleges are the top of them all? The complete list of the five-star Best Colleges, including three from Illinois, is below:
- Amherst College
- Berea College
- Brown University
- California Institute of Technology
- California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
- Columbia University
- Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
- Cornell University
- Dartmouth College
- Duke University
- Georgetown University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Harvard University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy
- Northwestern University
- Princeton University
- Rice University
- Stanford University
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of California, Irvine
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, San Diego
- University of Chicago
- University of Florida
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- University of Michigan
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Williams College
- Yale University