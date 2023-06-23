2 Illinois Universities rank among top US colleges in new report

Northwestern University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have received the highest score possible on Money magazine's revamped "Best Colleges in the U.S." list, according to rankings released Thursday.

Both universities were named "five-star colleges" on a new five-tier star ranking system, which evaluates educational institutions on criteria including quality, affordability, future earning potential and graduation rates. The new ratings system, according to a news release, is based on the philosophy that there isn't one best college for every student, rather that there are "a variety of outstanding, high-value colleges across the country."

Northwestern and UIUC, along with 48 other colleges or universities, were considered "top-rated colleges" out of more than 700 submissions.

The two universities weren't the only ones in Illinois to receive accolades, however.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Illinois State University, the University of Illinois Chicago and UIUC were named among the Best Public Colleges in the U.S., scoring in the top third of all submissions. A number of other colleges and universities from across the state landed on a list of the "Best Colleges With High Acceptance Rates."

The following Illinois colleges received high markings and also admit at least two-thirds of applicants:

Bradley University in Peoria, Dominican University in River Forest, Elmhurst University, ISU, Lewis University in Romeoville, Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, UIC, University of St. Francis in Joliet and Wheaton College.

Interested in learning which colleges are the top of them all? The complete list of the five-star Best Colleges, according to Money, is below: