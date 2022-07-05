These Are the Names of the Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims ID'd So Far

The Lake County Coroner's office on Tuesday released the names of six out of seven people killed in the mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day Parade.

"It is with a heavy heart that I bring to you the names of the victims of that tragedy," Coroner Jennifer Banek said at a press conference late Tuesday afternoon.

The names of the victims identified so far include:

64-year-old Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park

35-year-old Irina McCarthy of Highland Park

37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park

63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park

88-year-old Stephen Straus of Highland Park

78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico

A seventh person died at a hospital in Evanston Tuesday, but Banek said she did not have their identity since they were not in Lake County at the time of their death.

NorthShore University HealthSystem had said in a recent update that one patient in care at its Evanston hospital was in critical condition. It remains unclear if that person is the same patient who died.

Dozens of others were wounded in the shooting, which occurred at 10:14 a.m. CT in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said.

The person suspected of opening fire into the crowd of spectators was taken into custody in Lake Forest Monday evening after a nearly eight-hour manhunt and brief police pursuit.

Authorities have been released details about how the shooting unfolded, alleging the suspected gunman plotted the attack for weeks and disguised himself to blend in with spectators fleeing the shooting as he made his escape.

While the shelter-in-place order for Highland Park residents has been lifted, police are still urging people to avoid the city's downtown area while the investigation continues.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asked for prayers for the families of the deceased and for those who were injured in the shooting.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community," Pritzker said in a statement. "There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke after the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., on the Fourth of July.

Police continued to urge witnesses to submit any photos or videos of the scene that may be of use in their investigation.

"One of the asks that we have is members of the community, if you have any video of this individual that is walking toward the parade, at the parade, potentially on the roof or exiting to please call 1-800-Call-FBI," Covelli said.

Video appears to show the moment the person of interest connected to the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park was arrested Monday evening.