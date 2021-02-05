These Are the Most-Searched Super Bowl Recipes in the Midwest

Football fans across the Midwest are cooking up some favorite recipes ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

According to a Google Trends analysis by NBC, midwestern states have been searching for a variety of snacks from buffalo chicken dip to cheese balls.

Here are the most-Googled recipes in nearby states:

Illinois: Cajun boil

Indiana: Charcuterie

Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken dip

Michigan: Chicken wings

Ohio: Cheese balls

Iowa: Crab Rangoon dip

Missouri: Buffalo chicken dip

Minnesota: Chex mix

Kentucky: Jambalaya

If you're looking for some culinary inspiration ahead of Sunday's event, Chef Christian Eckmann from Bub City stopped by Chicago Today to share some of his exclusive football snack recipes.

Say goodbye to those boring old chicken wing recipes and get ready to impress your guests.

Trucker Snacks (Inspired by Bub City)

To download a printable version of the recipe, click here.

Makes about 8

INGREDIENTS

8 saltine crackers

1/ 2 cup Spicy Pimento Cheese Spread (see recipe below)

8 slices Mt. Olive bread & butter pickles

1 Texas hot link sausage, sliced into 1/ 2 ” rounds

SPICY PIMENTO CHEESE SPREAD INGREDIENTS

1 cup full-fat mayonnaise

1/ 3 cup cream cheese, at room temperature

4 oz. (1 cup) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. Ortega hot diced jalapeno peppers, drained

2 tbsp. diced pimentos, drained

1 tbsp. chipotle chiles in adobo sauce

2 tbsp. scallions, thinly sliced

Buffalo Tater Tots with Blue Cheese Dip

INGREDIENTS

1 cup blue cheese, crumbled

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ teaspoons red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

A couple dashes hot sauce

¼ cup blue cheese crumbles, plus more for serving

1 cooked bag of Tater Tots

1 jar of your favorite buffalo sauce

Chives for granish

KC Brisket Burnt Ends

Serving Size: 6 (½ lbs portions)

Ingredients

1 ea Brisket – Point End or Cap (5- 7 lbs), trimmed of excess fat

1 cup Texas Rub

1 cup Burnt End Rub

2 cup Your Favorite KC BBQ Sauce

2 cup Beef stock, store bought or homemade

For the full recipes, click here.