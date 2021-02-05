Game-Day Recipes That Take Super Bowl Snacking to a Whole New Level

Chef Christian Eckmann from Bub City stopped by Chicago Today to share some of his exclusive football snack recipes.

Say goodbye to those boring old chicken wing recipes and get ready to impress your guests.

Trucker Snacks (Inspired by Bub City)

Makes about 8

INGREDIENTS

8 saltine crackers

1/ 2 cup Spicy Pimento Cheese Spread (see recipe below)

8 slices Mt. Olive bread & butter pickles

1 Texas hot link sausage, sliced into 1/ 2 ” rounds

METHOD

Spread each cracker with 1 tablespoon pimento cheese. Top each with a pickle slice then a hot link round. Place onto a large plate or platter and enjoy!

SPICY PIMENTO CHEESE SPREAD INGREDIENTS

1 cup full-fat mayonnaise

1/ 3 cup cream cheese, at room temperature

4 oz. (1 cup) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. Ortega hot diced jalapeno peppers, drained

2 tbsp. diced pimentos, drained

1 tbsp. chipotle chiles in adobo sauce

2 tbsp. scallions, thinly sliced

METHOD

In a food processor, whip the cream cheese and mayonnaise until just combined. Mix in the shredded cheddar, jalapenos, pimentos and chipotle chile in adobo sauce until incorporated Fold in scallions. Chill until ready to serve.

Buffalo Tater Tots with Blue Cheese Dip

INGREDIENTS

1 cup blue cheese, crumbled

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ teaspoons red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

A couple dashes hot sauce

¼ cup blue cheese crumbles, plus more for serving

1 cooked bag of Tater Tots

1 jar of your favorite buffalo sauce

Chives for granish

Tater Tots

1. Pour as much or as little buffalo sauce over cooked tater tots as you desire

2. Place in a serving bowl

Blue Cheese Dip

1. In a stand mixer, combine the blue cheese and sour cream and mix to combine.

2. Add in the mayonnaise to combine, then mix in the buttermilk.

3. Add in the remaining ingredients and mix until smooth.

4. Fold in remaining blue cheese crumbles.

5. Serve blue cheese dip drizzled on or alongside tater tots and top with chopped chives

KC Brisket Burnt Ends

Serving Size: 6 (½ lbs portions)

Ingredients

1 ea Brisket – Point End or Cap (5- 7 lbs), trimmed of excess fat

1 cup Texas Rub

1 cup Burnt End Rub

2 cup Your Favorite KC BBQ Sauce

2 cup Beef stock, store bought or homemade

Method:

1. Prepare smoker or oven to preheat to 225 degrees F

2. Trim the brisket of any excess fat, trimming to ¼ inch.

3. Roll the brisket in the Texas rub to cover. Pat to knock off excess rub. You will have leftover rub.

4. Lay the brisket fat side down, and begin to smoke or cook in the oven for 4-5 hours or until internal temp of 190 degrees F.

5. Pull the brisket off of the smoker or out of the oven. Increase the heat to 250 degrees F.

6. Cut the brisket into thick 1 inch cubes.*

7. In a bowl, toss with burnt end rub covering each piece.

8. Place the brisket cubes snuggly into an ovenproof dish or foil tray.

9. Combine the beef jus and BBQ sauce together. Pour over the brisket and cover them so they are submerged by ¾ inches of liquid.

10. Place back into the smoker or oven and continue to cook for another 2 hours, uncovered.

11. Halfway through, flip each piece of brisket over and continue to cook for another 2 hours. If needed add a little of the leftover BBQ sauce and beef stock mixture to the tray to keep it moist. Burnt ends should be well caramelized at the end with a little of the reduced sauce.

12. Keep warm until serving.

*Note: If you have a pre-smoked brisket (from your favorite pitmaster or store) you can begin at step 6.

Texas Rub Recipe

Ingredients

1/4 cup Kosher Salt

3/4 cup Black Pepper – medium coarse grind

Method:

1. Mix salt and pepper together in a bowl.

Burnt End Rub Recipe

Ingredients

4 TBL Sugar

4 TBL Brown Sugar

4 TBL paprika

3 TBL kosher salt

1 1/2 TBL Black Pepper

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.