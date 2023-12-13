Need a vacation, but don't want the hassle of flying? You might want to try a staycation at one of the state's "most-loved" Airbnb's instead.

As part of Airbnb's "2023 Winter Release," the company debuted a feature called "Guest Favorites," a collection of Airbnb's two-million "most loved" homes on the site based on ratings, reviews and reliability from more than 500 million trips.

“People often describe checking into an Airbnb as a ‘moment of truth’— when you find out if the home you booked meets your expectations,” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky wrote in an announcement about the new feature. “Too often, it doesn’t. We’re changing that today. With Guest Favorites, revamped reviews, and the new Listings tab, you’ll now know exactly what to expect every time you book.”

According to Airbnb, "Guest Favorites" are listings rated 4.9 and above. They also have a record of reliability, the announcement said, with low host-cancellations and quality-related customer service issues.

"These homes also receive high marks for ease of check-in, cleanliness, listing accuracy, Host communication, location, and value," the announcement continued.

1 in every 3 listing in this category has an average daily rate of under $100, Airbnb added.

In Illinois, "Guest Favorite" listings span from a Bungalow in Carbondale, to an apartment in Chicago, to a "converted grain bin" in Alvin.

Here's the full list of five of Illinois' "Most-loved" Airbnb listings: