The Other Art Fair and more things to do in and around Chicago this weekend

Get Your Art on: EXPO CHICAGO at Navy Pier

WHAT: The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art showcases contemporary and modern art galleries from around the world, along with Chicago’s contemporary arts community.

WHERE: Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, 600 E Grand Ave.

WHEN: Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14

Even More Art: The Other Art Fair

WHAT: An alternative to Expo Chicago, The Other Art Fair features 110 independent artists with immersive installations, performances, DJs and more.

WHERE: Artifacts Events, 4325 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14

Inaugural Event: Chicago Tea Festival

WHAT: Immerse yourself in the world of tea at the Chicago Tea Festival, discover new flavors, and expand your tea knowledge and experience with workshops and presentations.

WHERE: Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13, Sunday, April 14

The Longest Running Latino Film Festival in the Country

WHAT: The 40th annual Chicago Latino Film Festival, presented by the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, offers 50 feature length films and 35 shorts.

WHERE: Landmark Century Center, 2828 N Clark St, Chicago, IL; Davis Theatre, 4614 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL; and Instituto Cervantes, 31 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, April 11 - Monday, April 22

Batman 1989: In Concert

WHAT: Experience the Caped Crusader like never before as the Chicago Philharmonic brings the movie’s score to life along with a screening of the film, as part of the movie’s 35 anniversary celebration.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13, 7:30pm

Experience Classical Chinese Dance: Shen Yun

WHAT: Shen Yun takes you on a journey through China’s 5,000 years of culture, with live orchestral music.

WHERE: Harris Theater of Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13 - Sunday April 14th

Get Your Laugh On: Comedian Ronny Chieng

WHAT: Standup comedian, actor, and “The Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng brings “The Love to Hate it Tour” to Chicago.

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7pm

Opera’s Rising Stars in Concert

WHAT: The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center 2023/24 Ensemble performs with members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7:30pm

Kansas' 50th Anniversary Tour: Another Fork in the Road

WHAT: Legendary rock band Kansas takes the audience down memory lane, commemorating five decades of music

WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7:30

South Africa's Cultural Ambassadors to the World: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

WHAT: South Africa's five-time Grammy Award winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, brings their vocal harmony to Chicago

WHERE: Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 2 shows

Benefit Performance: Chance the Rapper

WHAT: Chicago’s very own Chance the Rapper in concert, to raise money for his non-profit, Social Works

WHERE: Ramova Theatre, 3520 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7pm