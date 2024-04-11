The Other Art Fair and more things to do in and around Chicago this weekend

Get Your Art on: EXPO CHICAGO at Navy Pier
WHAT: The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art showcases contemporary and modern art galleries from around the world, along with Chicago’s contemporary arts community.
WHERE: Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, 600 E Grand Ave.
WHEN: Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14
Even More Art: The Other Art Fair
WHAT: An alternative to Expo Chicago, The Other Art Fair features 110 independent artists with immersive installations, performances, DJs and more.
WHERE: Artifacts Events, 4325 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14
Inaugural Event: Chicago Tea Festival
WHAT: Immerse yourself in the world of tea at the Chicago Tea Festival, discover new flavors, and expand your tea knowledge and experience with workshops and presentations.
WHERE: Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, April 13, Sunday, April 14
The Longest Running Latino Film Festival in the Country
WHAT: The 40th annual Chicago Latino Film Festival, presented by the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, offers 50 feature length films and 35 shorts.
WHERE: Landmark Century Center, 2828 N Clark St, Chicago, IL; Davis Theatre, 4614 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL; and Instituto Cervantes, 31 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Thursday, April 11 - Monday, April 22
Batman 1989: In Concert
WHAT: Experience the Caped Crusader like never before as the Chicago Philharmonic brings the movie’s score to life along with a screening of the film, as part of the movie’s 35 anniversary celebration.
WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago IL
WHEN: Saturday, April 13, 7:30pm
Experience Classical Chinese Dance: Shen Yun
WHAT: Shen Yun takes you on a journey through China’s 5,000 years of culture, with live orchestral music.
WHERE: Harris Theater of Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, April 13 - Sunday April 14th
Get Your Laugh On: Comedian Ronny Chieng
WHAT: Standup comedian, actor, and “The Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng brings “The Love to Hate it Tour” to Chicago.
WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7pm
Opera’s Rising Stars in Concert
WHAT: The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center 2023/24 Ensemble performs with members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra
WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7:30pm
Kansas' 50th Anniversary Tour: Another Fork in the Road
WHAT: Legendary rock band Kansas takes the audience down memory lane, commemorating five decades of music
WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL
WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7:30
South Africa's Cultural Ambassadors to the World: Ladysmith Black Mambazo
WHAT: South Africa's five-time Grammy Award winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, brings their vocal harmony to Chicago
WHERE: Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 2 shows
Benefit Performance: Chance the Rapper
WHAT: Chicago’s very own Chance the Rapper in concert, to raise money for his non-profit, Social Works
WHERE: Ramova Theatre, 3520 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7pm