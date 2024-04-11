Things to do in Chicago

The Other Art Fair and more things to do in and around Chicago this weekend

The Other Art Fair and 10 other things to do in and around Chicago this weekend

By LeeAnn Trotter

Phoebe Powell/The Other Art Fair

Get Your Art on: EXPO CHICAGO at Navy Pier

WHAT: The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art showcases contemporary and modern art galleries from around the world, along with Chicago’s contemporary arts community.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

WHERE: Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, 600 E Grand Ave.

WHEN: Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Even More Art: The Other Art Fair

WHAT: An alternative to Expo Chicago, The Other Art Fair features 110 independent artists with immersive installations, performances, DJs and more.

WHERE: Artifacts Events, 4325 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL

Local

news 1 hour ago

What kind of cancer did OJ Simpson have? What to know after his death at 76

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Farmers' Almanac releases new prediction for summer weather in Chicago area

WHEN: Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14

Inaugural Event: Chicago Tea Festival

WHAT: Immerse yourself in the world of tea at the Chicago Tea Festival, discover new flavors, and expand your tea knowledge and experience with workshops and presentations.

WHERE: Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13, Sunday, April 14

The Longest Running Latino Film Festival in the Country

WHAT: The 40th annual Chicago Latino Film Festival, presented by the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, offers 50 feature length films and 35 shorts.

WHERE: Landmark Century Center, 2828 N Clark St, Chicago, IL; Davis Theatre, 4614 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL; and Instituto Cervantes, 31 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, April 11 - Monday, April 22

Batman 1989: In Concert

WHAT: Experience the Caped Crusader like never before as the Chicago Philharmonic brings the movie’s score to life along with a screening of the film, as part of the movie’s 35 anniversary celebration.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13, 7:30pm

Experience Classical Chinese Dance: Shen Yun

WHAT: Shen Yun takes you on a journey through China’s 5,000 years of culture, with live orchestral music.

WHERE: Harris Theater of Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13 - Sunday April 14th

Get Your Laugh On: Comedian Ronny Chieng

WHAT: Standup comedian, actor, and “The Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng brings “The Love to Hate it Tour” to Chicago.

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7pm

Opera’s Rising Stars in Concert

WHAT: The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center 2023/24 Ensemble performs with members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7:30pm

Kansas' 50th Anniversary Tour: Another Fork in the Road

WHAT:  Legendary rock band Kansas takes the audience down memory lane, commemorating five decades of music

WHERE: Genesee Theatre,  203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL 

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7:30

South Africa's Cultural Ambassadors to the World: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

WHAT: South Africa's five-time Grammy Award winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, brings their vocal harmony to Chicago

WHERE: Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL

WHEN:  Saturday, April 13th, 2 shows

Benefit Performance: Chance the Rapper

WHAT: Chicago’s very own Chance the Rapper in concert, to raise money for his non-profit, Social Works

WHERE: Ramova Theatre, 3520 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th, 7pm

This article tagged under:

Things to do in Chicago
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us