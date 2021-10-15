The Original Rainbow Cone Updates Menu With New Flavors

Lovers of The Original Rainbow Cone know the rainbow is made up of five flavors: orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry and chocolate.

That rainbow is about to get a few new friends, including a fall-friendly pumpkin flavor.

"After extensive research and a lot of taste-testing, The Original Rainbow Cone team is updating their menu to introduce a rainbow of new flavors, including limited-time seasonal offerings this holiday season," the chain said in a statement.

Pumpkin-flavored ice cream arrives in time for fall, by the scoop or as a shake, and will join new year-round flavors blueberry pie, birthday cake and salted caramel pretzel, being released on a rolling basis.

The newbies accompany fan faves New York vanilla, butter pecan and cookie dough, in addition to the original classic five.

Flavors are available at Original Rainbow Cone locations in Beverly, Navy Pier, Lombard and Darien, as well as branded ice cream trucks, found via the truck tracker.