See Inside ‘The Office' Pop-Up Experience Opening Friday in Chicago

Chicago's new "The Office" Experience, based on the popular and long-running series, opens Friday on the city's Magnificent Mile.

The Shops at North Bridge, located at 540 N. Michigan Ave., will be transformed into the world of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company when "The Office" Experience makes it Chicago debut.

Take a sneak peak at the exhibition below:

Tickets for "The Office Experience" are on sale, starting at $37.50 here.

The interactive experience from Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment will feature 17 rooms filled with original props and costumes, set re-creations and more as fans visit Scranton Business Park and other sites associated with the series.

Fans will be able to take pictures throughout the Dunder Mifflin office, including at Pam’s desk, Michael’s office and Ryan’s closet as well as in Schrute Farms.

"The Office" Experience will also celebrate the series’ major characters and commemorate, among other things, the Dundie Awards and Jim and Pam’s love story.

"The Office" Experience will be open through Jan. 17, 2022.