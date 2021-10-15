The Office Experience

See Inside ‘The Office' Pop-Up Experience Opening Friday in Chicago

Fans will be able to take pictures throughout the Dunder Mifflin office, including at Pam’s desk, Michael’s office and Ryan’s closet as well as in Schrute Farms.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago's new "The Office" Experience, based on the popular and long-running series, opens Friday on the city's Magnificent Mile.

The Shops at North Bridge, located at 540 N. Michigan Ave., will be transformed into the world of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company when "The Office" Experience makes it Chicago debut.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Take a sneak peak at the exhibition below:

Photos: Take a Look at ‘The Office' Pop-Up Experience Opening Next Week on Chicago's Mag Mile

Local

Kyle Rittenhouse 8 mins ago

Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Files Lawsuit, Claiming Police Enabled Armed Militia

chicago party aunt 12 mins ago

‘Chicago Party Aunt' Creators Reveal Story Behind How They Chose the Voice of Diane

Tickets for "The Office Experience" are on sale, starting at $37.50 here.

The interactive experience from Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment will feature 17 rooms filled with original props and costumes, set re-creations and more as fans visit Scranton Business Park and other sites associated with the series.

Fans will be able to take pictures throughout the Dunder Mifflin office, including at Pam’s desk, Michael’s office and Ryan’s closet as well as in Schrute Farms.

"The Office" Experience will also celebrate the series’ major characters and commemorate, among other things, the Dundie Awards and Jim and Pam’s love story.

"The Office" Experience will be open through Jan. 17, 2022.

This article tagged under:

The Office ExperienceChicagomagnificent mileThe OfficeThe Office series
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us