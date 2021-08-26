‘The Office' Pop-Up Experience to Come to Chicago

Fans of the beloved and long-running series, "The Office," will be transported into the world of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company when "The Office" Experience makes it debut in Chicago on Oct. 15.

This interactive experience from Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment will feature 17 rooms filled with original props and costumes, set re-creations and more as fans visit Scranton Business Park and other sites associated with the series.

"The Office" experience will be located at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Ave.

Fans will be able to take pictures throughout the Dunder Mifflin office,

including at Pam’s desk, Michael’s office and Ryan’s closet as well as in Schrute Farms.

Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Superfly X, Stacy Moscatelli, said that this experience will be a great way for fans to celebrate the cast and some of their favorite moments from the show.

"For Superfly X what we are looking to do is to really create these experiences that bring iconic shows and films to life for fans so that they can have that moment and get closer to the shows that they love," Moscatelli said.

"The Office" Experience will also celebrate the series’ major characters and commemorate, among other things, the Dundie Awards and Jim and Pam’s love story.

"There were so many amazing moments that happened throughout the series that fans will have the opportunity to get a taste of while they are there," Moscatelli said.

Tickets for "The Office Experience" will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and guests can reserve timed entry tickets starting at $37.50 here.

"The Office" Experience will be open through Jan. 17, 2022.