The Next Chicago Wicked Lottery for Show Tickets Opens Thursday. Here's How to Enter

If you've been thinking about getting ticket to see the Broadway show Wicked during its Chicago run, set an alarm for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Wicked, the critically acclaimed musical which tells the tale of the Wizard of Oz from point of view of the wicked witch, is currently playing in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre through Dec. 4. While tickets for both evening and matinee performances are still available for multiple dates, prices start at $75.

That's where the Wicked Lottery comes in.

According to Broadway Direct, a limited number of $25 tickets to see the show will be sold to winners of the "Official Digital Lottery."

"If you are selected as a winner," the site says, "you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances."

After the lottery closes, those who enter will be notified via email "within minutes" as to whether or not they scored the chance to buy a $25 ticket. They can also check the status of their entry here.

Lotteries are for select shows only, and take place one day ahead of a scheduled performance -- and the lottery for the 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, Nov. 4 opens at 9 a.m. Thursday.

In their entry, applicants can request up to two tickets, at $25 a piece before taxes.

Once the lottery opens, you'll be able to throw your witches hat in the ring by clicking the "enter now" button on the lottery website.