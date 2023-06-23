The New York Times posted an Italian Beef recipe, and it's caused an uproar among Chicagoans

Chicagoans are no doubt serious about food - especially local staples, such as deep dish pizza and Italian beef.

So, on Friday, when the New York Times posted a recipe for an Italian beef sandwich online, and the accompanying photo didn't resemble what many associate with a Chicago-style Italian beef, Chicagoans made their displeasure known on social media.

One Twitter user said the recipe is great if you want a pot roast sandwich -- but when it comes to a Chicago beef "it's missing a few steps."

This recipe is great… if you want a pot roast sandwich. A Chicago beef, well it’s missing a few steps. And parsley is always optional. — Jim Mumford (@jim_cooks) June 23, 2023

Among the critiques are "serious lack of spices" in the jus and the addition of parsley, although the author does note it is optional.

The recipe mirrors other Italian beef recipes, as it includes thinly-sliced chuck roast, Chicago-style giardiniera and green peppers. Some Chicagoans don't appear to have much of an issue with the recipe itself - rather the picture used with the article.

One person said "this photo depicts Beef Stew on a roll," while another commented "that looks fine but it's not Italian beef."

The photo shows what appears to be an Italian or hoagie roll, which is used in some Italian beef recipes. Whether it's right or wrong is up for debate.

That's not even a picture of an Italian Beef. — Kurtis Pozsgay (@kpozsgay) June 23, 2023

But it's certainly not what most Chicagoans are used to. Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches are typically made with French rolls - normally from the Turano or Gonnella brands.

Another Twitter user had a piece of advice for those who crafted the recipe.

"Seriously, take a trip, take a photo, eat it in Chicago," the individual tweeted. "That photo is not like what we eat here!"

While a true Chicago delicacy, Italian beef has gained popularity on a nationwide scale in recent months due to interest in the FX Series "The Bear," which tells the story of a Chicago chef who operates his family's sandwich shop.