A pop-up restaurant has been feeding a nostalgic appetite for an iconic sitcom: "The Golden Girls." If that sounds enticing, you may be in for a treat.

The Golden Girls Kitchen will bring its immersive experience that pays homage to the show for a limited time to Chicago. The pop-up has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location."

The setup will ring a bell to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the sitcom's seven seasons.

From the menu, foodies and fans will be able to choose a "Golden Main" entrée, which includes dishes like Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno and The Lanai — a "Miami Style" Cuban sandwich. Of course, the meal will be plated with a slice of cheesecake, with flavors like pumpkin, strawberry, chocolate or Oreo.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Reservations will start at $49 for a 90-minute visit. Additional sides, desserts, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase, as well.

While tickets are not available just yet, those interested can join a waitlist to stay up-to-date with information.

Grab your pals and pull up a chair inside of The Golden Girls Kitchen! 🍴🍰 From the decor to the cheesecake, it's the perfect spot for #GoldenGirls super fans.



Learn more about locations + waitlists: https://t.co/iYcdw8GNPH



Take a look at some photos from Beverly Hills 👇 pic.twitter.com/5Uj4cEFPMl — The Golden Girls Kitchen (@GoldenGirlsKtcn) August 24, 2022

The pop-up debuted over the summer in Beverly Hills, and it will soon stamp its mark in New York. Miami and San Francisco are also due for visits later this year.

“The Golden Girls” ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992, chronicling the life of four women who lived together.