The Cure Announces 2023 North American Tour With Stop in Chicago

It's a lucky day for local fans of The Cure.

The beloved English band is set to return to North America for the first time in seven years, and their 30-date tour includes a stop in the Windy City, according to an announcement Thursday.

The band, fronted by Robert Smith, will at the United Center in Chicago on June 10, 2023. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan process, which is open for registration through Mar. 13.

THE CURE RETURN TO NORTH AMERICA IN MAY FOR A 30 DATE TOUR #ShowsOfALostWorld23 - REGISTER FOR TICKETS NOW AT https://t.co/PkDGUv9w7c pic.twitter.com/SU2wNqRG0f — The Cure (@thecure) March 9, 2023

"Registration does not guarantee tickets," Ticketmaster says. "We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A lottery-style process will use random selection to determine which registered Verified Fans will receive a unique access code or be put on the waitlist."

Regarding ticket prices, a post on The Cure's website says "we have priced tickets to benefit fans and our efforts to block scalpers and limit inflated release prices are being supported by our ticking partners."

The Cure's "Shows of A Lost World" 30-stop North American tour kicks off May 10th in New Orleans. They will be accompanied by Scottish post-punk band the Twilight Sad.

More information about The Cure's upcoming tour can be found here.