The chocolate smell in Fulton River District could fade away soon as Blommer announces plant closure

Blommer Chocolate Company, a nearly century-old Chicago institution on Friday announced the closure of its Fulton River District manufacturing plant, which for decades has sent the smell of chocolate wafting throughout the area.

In a statement, Blommer said it will close the 85-year-old plant located at 600 W. Kinzie Ave. and move its corporate headquarters, as well as research and development operations, to the Merchandise Mart to "continue the Blommer Chicago legacy." The new center will provide spaces for concept testing, processing and ingredient research,

continued application evaluation, according to the company.

Citing heightened operating costs, production reliability issues and the age of the facility, Mark Okita, chief operating officer, called the announcement of the plant closure an "in incredibly challenging yet inevitable decision." The company will instead invest $100 million in its three remaining production facilities located in East Greenville, Pennsylvania, Union City, California and Campbellford, Ontario.

The Campbellford site will receive $60 million in upgrades to further the company's goal of making the location one of the largest confectionery coating manufacturing facilities in North America. The additional capacity won't be in place until April 2026, however, officials said.

Meanwhile, more than $40 million will go toward increasing operational efficiency and reliability, as well as automated processing and packaging equipment, at the East Greenville and Unuion City sites.

The Chicago plant's future has been up in the air since the family-owned chocolate manufacturer was sold to Japanese ingredient company Fuji Oil Holding in 2018, Crain's Chicago Business reported. Two years later, Blommer revealed it would upgrade and expand its manufacturing operations at the site in Fulton River District - but close its store there.

Founded in 1939, Blommer has become the largest cocoa bean processor in North America and regularly supplies the confectionery, baking and dairy industries. A timeline for the plant closure hadn't been announced as of late Friday afternoon.