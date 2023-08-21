The best advice for staying safe during Chicago's heat wave, according to experts

In Chicago, it's not just about to get sticky and warm. It's about to get "dangerously" hot and humid, the National Weather Service said.

From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, a heat advisory will go into effect for DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties, an alert from the NWS said. In those areas, "heat index values up to 105 degrees" is expected.

Wednesday and Thursday, however, an excessive heat watch with "dangerous and oppressively heat and humidity" will be in effect for all of Northeastern Illinois and Northwest Indiana, with heat index values of 110 to 115 degrees possible, the alert added.

With high temperatures of 97 and 99 degrees, Wednesday and Thursday could both be in the "top three hottest days in Chicago in the last 10 years," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

"We hit 98 degrees twice in June 2022, but before that was July 2012," Jeanes continued.

While advice from experts during periods of extreme heat may seem obvious, such heat "often results in the highest annual number of deaths among all weather-related disasters," a spokesperson for Cook County Health said.

So what exactly should residents keep in mind over the next few days as the mercury continues to rise? As NBC Chicago combed through dozens of lists and bits of advice from the Red Cross, the National Weather Service, the city of Chicago and more, these five tips were among the most cited.

Learn the signs (and differences) of heat-related illnesses

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps can all occur during periods of extreme heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. However, all three may present different symptoms.

For example, those with heat stroke often exhibit red, hot and dry skin, with no sweat, the CDC says. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, the CDC says, includes heavy sweating. Here's a breakdown.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water and fluids, the NWS said. "Your body needs water to keep cool," the NWS added. "Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty."

Additionally, drinks containing alcohol or caffeine should be avoided, the Red Cross said.

Keep your home cool and limit the use of your oven or stove

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, residents to "stay indoors as much as possible."

"If you don't have access to air conditioning at home, find places in your community with AC, such as a local cooling center," a release from FEMA said.

FEMA also recommended using curtains and awnings to keep the heat out to help keep homes cool.

According to the NWS, spending time in air conditioned buildings "markedly reduces danger from the heat. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spending some time each day (during hot weather) in an air conditioned environment affords some protection."

"Keep electric lights off or turned down," Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said, "Minimize the use of your oven and stove."

The following cooling centers are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the City of Chicago:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (24 Hours)

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Dress for summer

"Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing," the Red Cross said. "Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun's rays."

According to the NWS, "lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures."

Don't leave people, pets inside parked cars

Hot cars can become deadly in a matter of minutes, experts say.

"Never leave children or pets in your vehicle," the Red Cross stressed. "The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees."

Pet owners should also frequently check on their animals to make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade, the Red Cross added.