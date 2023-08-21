With sweltering temperatures and heat indices over 110 degrees on the way, a heat advisory and an excessive heat watch will soon go into effect for the Chicago area, the National Weather Service said.

And although Monday's temperatures are expected to remain only in the low to mid 80s -- and cooler along the lake -- "dangerous" heat and humidity will build beginning Tuesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

After a brief respite in the higher heat and humidity today, heat builds back into the region Tuesday and especially Wednesday into Thursday when heat indices of 105-115 degrees are possible. Take steps to beat the heat and check in on relatives and neighbors! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/eTLqwHxiAe — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 21, 2023

According to the NWS, a heat advisory at 11 a.m. Tuesday will go into effect for DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

During that time, "heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected," the alert said.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach the low 90s, with humidity making temperatures feel above 100 degrees inland.

Wednesday and Thursday however, is when perhaps the hottest air of the year are expected to move in, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

The NWS has issued an excessive heat watch for Wednesday and Thursday, for all of Northeastern Illinois and Northwestern Indiana. An "excessive heat watch" -- which means dangerous heat is possible -- will likely lead to excessive heat warnings and advisories in the coming days, Jeanes said.

According to the NWS, Wednesday and Thursday will see "dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 degrees possible."

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particular for those working in outdoor activities," the alert added.

With high temperatures of 97 and 99 degrees, "Wednesday and Thursday could both be in the top 3 hottest days in Chicago in the last 10 years," Jeanes said. "We hit 98 degrees twice in June 2022, but before that was July 2012."

According to forecast models, thunderstorms may develop over Lake Michigan Wednesday and Thursday, potentially disrupting the hot air mass.

In anticipation of the heatwave, doctors are advising people to do anything they can to prevent heat-related illness, but also be aware of the signs and symptoms -- in the event that someone around them becomes ill.

The most serious heat-related illness, heat stroke, can cause permanent disability or death if not treated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. If heat stroke does occur, a person's body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 15 minutes.

The following are symptoms of heat stroke:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

If you think heat stroke is a possibility and you notice symptoms -- call 911 immediately.