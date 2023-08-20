What's the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion? Here's a breakdown

With the Chicago area gearing up for some of the hottest temperatures of the season, officials are urging people to be prepared by drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun, along with taking other preventative measures.

Heat indices exceeding 109 degrees are possible on Tuesday, including in DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties. According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory is set to go into effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

In anticipation of the heatwave, doctors are advising people to do anything they can to prevent heat-related illness, but also be aware of the signs and symptoms -- in the event that someone around them becomes ill.

The most serious heat-related illness, heat stroke, can cause permanent disability or death if not treated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. If heat stroke does occur, a person's body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 15 minutes.

The following are symptoms of heat stroke:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

If you think heat stroke is a possibility and you notice symptoms -- call 911 immediately.

“Heat stroke is an emergency,” Dr. Thomas Waters, an emergency medicine physician with the Cleveland Clinic said in an article. “It can become deadly very quickly. Heat stroke isn’t something you can just push through, no matter how strong you are. The most important thing you can do is pay attention to the warning signs and listen to your body.”

Less dangerous that heat stroke, heat exhaustion occurs when your body can’t cool itself through sweating, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It often presents with symptoms such as muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

Certain factors make one more susceptible to contracting heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration, activity level and age. According to Waters, babies, children and older adults are at greatest risk for both heat exhaustion and heat exhaust.

If you suspect heat exhaustion, it's crucial that you get out of the elements as quickly as possible.

You should take steps to bring down your body temperature, such as rehydrating, immersing yourself in a tub of cold water and applying ice packs to the neck, armpits and groin. For the best chance of avoiding illness, drink plenty of water, take breaks if you'll be outside for a long time and get to a cool area immediately if you notice signs of heat exhaustion, according to the article.

“Heatstroke is preventable, as long as you make the right moves,” Waters said.