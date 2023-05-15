New Restaurant Opens in Former Tavern on Rush Space

A restaurant focused on "all the finer things in life" has opened for business at the location of the former Tavern on Rush, a popular establishment that served diners for more than two decades.

The Bellevue, 1031 N. Rush St., bills itself as an "elegant but approachable new Gold Coast destination for food, cocktails and a vibrant nightlife," according to a previous news release.

The restaurant applauded its staff in a Facebook post on opening day, saying "Thankful for our amazing team whose hard work has allowed us to officially open our doors today. We can’t wait to see you at The Bellevue!"

Included in the two-story space is a bar and lounge on the first floor, a 100-seat sidewalk café and an additional bar and open kitchen on the second floor. Its menu is "is designed around classic bar offerings, but executed at a world-class level with a few twists and surprises to keep things interesting."

The Bellevue is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Reservations can be made on its website.

According to a 2020 article from Eater Chicago, Tavern on Rush was one of the highest grossing restaurants, not only in Chicago, but also nationally — at $12.8 million.