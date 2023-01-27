The closure of Tavern on Rush, a popular restaurant in Chicago's Gold Coast that served diners for more than two decades, sent shockwaves through the community, but now, a new restaurant is hoping to fill those shoes.

The Bellevue restaurant is slated to take over the space in spring 2023, according to a release.

"The Bellevue, an elegant but approachable new Gold Coast destination for food, cocktails and a vibrant nightlife," a release on the new restaurant states. "Situated on the corner of Rush and Bellevue at 1031 N. Rush St., The Bellevue is set to carry the torch as the neighborhood’s go-to restaurant, with well-appointed décor, an elegant energy and an elevated yet easy-going menu featuring classic American cuisine."

The two-floor space will be "completely reimagined" from its predecessor. The first floor is expected to be a bar and lounge, and a second floor will feature an additional bar and open kitchen. There will also be a 100-seat sidewalk cafe.

A new menu will feature "timeless and elegant cuisine, signature craft cocktails and a curated wine list."

Tavern on Rush initially revealed in August that it would cease its operations Jan. 1, 2023 after serving diners for 25 years. The stakehouse said the closure stemmed from the end of its lease at 1031 N. Rush St.

But the business ultimately closed early, ending its run on Oct. 26.

According to a 2020 article from Eater Chicago, Tavern on Rush was one of the highest grossing restaurants, not only in Chicago, but also nationally — at $12.8 million.

Here are some renderings of what the new space is expected to look like: