The long-awaited 'Barbie' movie is finally here.

The movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has led to Barbie pop-ups, events and experiences throughout the country. But is the film itself appropriate for children?

According to Common Sense Media, it depends.

Friday, the independent site, which rates movies, television shows podcasts and books for families and parents, released its review of the 'Barbie' movie, giving it high marks for "Positive Messages" and "Positive Role Models," but raised red flags for other items, including "Drinking, Drugs & Smoking," and "Violence Scariness."

"The Kens have a lot of "brewskis" (beers), as well as red cups, and a party scene shows the primary Ken holding what looks like a wine glass," part of the review says. "He also mentions being "day drunk" at one point."

The movie earned four out of five stars from the site, which called the film a "clever colorful comedy with sophisticated themes, script." It also recommended parents who choose to take their children to the movie talk with them about what "Barbie's message" says about the different roles of men and women.

"This movie isn't like the many animated Barbie movies, and its sophisticated themes may land better with teens and adults than tweens and kids," the review reads in part. "But the contrast between the movie's serious societal commentary and the trippy, nostalgic comedy manages not to feel off-putting or off balance."

The reviewers recommend the movie for those who are 11 and older. 'Barbie' is reated PG-13.

You can read the full Common Sense Media review here.