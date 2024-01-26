Teens killed in shooting outside Innovations High School in the Loop identified

Two teens that were shot to death in the Chicago Loop while exiting Innovations High School on Friday afternoon have been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the CCMEO, 17-year-old Monterio Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston were pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m. following the shooting near 18 N. Wabash Ave.

According to Chicago police, a group of gunmen jumped out of vehicles and opened fire as multiple students exited Innovations High School just before noon, striking Williams and Boston.

"It appears that a group of approximately six students were exiting and there was no confrontation," said Deputy Chief of Central Control Group with the Chicago Police Department Jon Hein. "Like I said, several individuals exited two vehicles, approached the group and fired multiple times."

A witness at the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots followed by "howling" and crying.

Chicago police are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Loop.

The victims, who police said were age 16 and 17, were initially transported to area hospitals in critical condition, but later pronounced dead from their injuries. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the deaths.

A woman who was walking in the area at the time had her coat grazed by a bullet but not injured, police said.

"Wherever the tragedy like this strikes in the city, it's heartbreaking for the families and everybody affected by it," Hein said. "It's a tragedy no matter where it happens."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the Mayor's Office of Community Safety has activated its "victim services support teams to aid victims' families and fellow students."

"Today, outside of Innovations High School, two students were tragically shot as classes were starting to dismiss for the weekend. I extend my deepest condolences to their families and the Innovations High School community as they grapple with unimaginable pain and trauma caused by this senseless act of violence," Johnson said in a statement.

Police said they believe the shooting was an "isolated incident" and said there was no ongoing danger in the area.

They urged anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.