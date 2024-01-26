2 critically injured in Chicago Loop shooting: CFD

NOTE: Police are expected to give an update at 2:45 p.m. The update will stream live in the player above as it happens.

Chicago police are investigating after two people were critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Loop.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident took place at 16 N. Wabash in downtown Chicago. The two shooting victims, both teens, were taken to a nearby hospital in critical conditions, CFD said.

No further details were provided.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Photos and video from the scene show a heavy pedestrian and police presence, with police tape surrounding the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.