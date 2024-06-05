Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Two men that were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Highland Park early Wednesday morning both died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

According to officials, police and firefighters responded to calls of a house fire in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, first responders observed two adult men who are believed to be related located outside the house with "suspicious injuries," according to police.

Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the fire was extinguished by responding firefighters, with no additional victims located inside or outside of the residence, authorities said.

The two men, who were brothers, were identified as 63-year-old Marc Austwick, of Lake Forest, and 60-year-old John Austwick, of Mundelein.

Autopsies performed by the Lake County Coroner's office confirmed that both men died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The deaths of the men and the cause of the fire remain under investigation from officials, who have called it an "isolated incident" with no known threat to the community.