Highland Park

Men found dead at scene of Highland Park house fire died from gunshot wounds, autopsy confirms

The two men, who were brothers, both died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Two men that were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Highland Park early Wednesday morning both died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

According to officials, police and firefighters responded to calls of a house fire in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Ohio 5 hours ago

Fatal stabbing of 3-year-old outside an Ohio supermarket took just seconds: Police

Indiana State Police 5 hours ago

More than 10,000 remains found on suspected serial killer's Indiana farm still being ID'ed 28 years later

Upon arrival, first responders observed two adult men who are believed to be related located outside the house with "suspicious injuries," according to police.

Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the fire was extinguished by responding firefighters, with no additional victims located inside or outside of the residence, authorities said.

The two men, who were brothers, were identified as 63-year-old Marc Austwick, of Lake Forest, and 60-year-old John Austwick, of Mundelein.

Autopsies performed by the Lake County Coroner's office confirmed that both men died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The deaths of the men and the cause of the fire remain under investigation from officials, who have called it an "isolated incident" with no known threat to the community.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Highland Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us