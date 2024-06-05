Suspect in custody after 71-year-old woman critically wounded in stabbing near Union Station

A 71-year-old woman was critically wounded in a stabbing near Chicago's Union Station Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was walking at 1:30 p.m. near the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Canal Street when she was approached by a man who stabbed her multiple times with a "sharp object" before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the suspect was placed into custody by responding officers shortly after the incident.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was initially reported to be in critical condition, according to authorities.

A family member of the victim told NBC Chicago over the phone that the woman was attacked randomly while walking her dog, initially thinking that she was being punched.

The victim called her family member shortly after the stabbing before she was taken to the hospital.

Officials said charges against the suspect are currently pending. No further information is currently available.