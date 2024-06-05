Lake Zurich

Video captures frightening moment suburban home exploded as kids played basketball nearby

At least one person killed in the blast, authorities said

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video captured the frightening moment a suburban Chicago home suddenly exploded, killing one person inside and sending debris flying and children playing basketball outside racing for help.

The footage was captured by security cameras at a neighboring home in unincorporated Lake Zurich. In the video, two children can be seen playing basketball in a driveway when flames shoot out from a home in the 23500 block of North Overhill Road. The children run for help as neighbors leave their homes to see what happened.

"Call 911," one person can be heard shouting.

The deadly explosion happened around 8:30 p.m., according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

Firefighters and first responders were called to the scene for a report of an explosion and arrived to find "a home completely leveled," the sheriff's office said.

The homeowner, a 77-year-old man, was unaccounted for after the explosion, but officials said Wednesday morning the body of an adult man had been recovered from the debris.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

Lake Zurich
