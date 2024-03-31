Teenage boy, 3 others injured in shooting on Chicago's West Side

One teenager and three adults were transported to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, police stated.

The shooting was reported at around 2:50 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue near West Kinzie Street. Police said all four victims were on a sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and two suspects exited. Those individuals fired shots at the victims before driving away northbound on Lavergne, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to the hospital by paramedics. He was listed in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

Three other victims transported themselves to the hospital and were hospitalized in varying conditions. A 25-year-old man who sustained a graze wound to the right thigh was reported to be in good condition, police said. A second 25-year-old victim, also a man, was hospitalized in good condition. The fourth person, a 21-year-old man, was listed in good condition at the hospital.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the groin and was reported to be in good condition, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening. An investigation was underway by Area Four detectives.

The incident marked Chicago's second mass shooting in less than 24 hours. At around 1 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was killed and four others sustained injuries when an unknown suspect opened fire inside an Austin business.

Police said on Sunday the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown and a suspect wasn't in custody.