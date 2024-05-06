At least 27 arrested as ‘gang violence' impacts Chicago's Cinco De Mayo parade

NOTE: The above video is a previously reported version of Sunday's incident

Chicago police are releasing more details about a series of incidents that impacted the city’s Cinco De Mayo parade on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 27 people were taken into custody in connection with the incidents, according to Chicago police. Most were charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct for their roles.

A 20-year-old man was also charged with felony aggravated battery of a police officer, police said. Another 20-year-old man was also charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, according to a press release.

A total of three handguns were recovered during the incident, police said.

Police announced Sunday afternoon that a decision had been reached to cancel the event following a series of altercations near the route, which they described as "gang violence"-related.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Cinco De Mayo parade has been canceled to protect the safety of all in attendance, including families and children," the department said. "This decision was made in agreement between CPD's 10th district, elected officials and parade organizers following gang violence in the area."

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said no such decision was reached, saying that the parade had been “relocated, and was carried out as planned with the active participation of the community.”

"We want to clarify that the event was not canceled, but relocated, and was carried out as planned with the active participation of the community," he said in a statement to Telemundo Chicago's Jorge DeSantiago. "The parade took place smoothly, starting on Damen Street and continuing along Blue Island until its completion at the intersection of Blue Island and Washtenaw. We thank all the residents who came together to celebrate this important cultural and community occasion."