Shooting inside Austin business leaves woman dead, 4 others wounded

A 19-year-old woman was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting inside an Austin business early Sunday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the victims were inside a business just after 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street when an unknown perpetrator opened fire on the group before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

A 19-year-old woman was struck in the head was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old woman was struck in the left ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown and a suspect is not in custody.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.