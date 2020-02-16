Weekend Violence

Teen Shot in Bridgeport Drive-By

The 16-year-old is the ninth child shot in Chicago over the weekend

By Dylan Van Sickle

A 16-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by on Sunday morning in Bridgeport.

The shooting happened just before 3:15 a.m. in the 900 block of W. 31st St., according to Chicago police.

Police said the teen was walking when an "unknown occupant inside of a passing black sedan fired shots."

The victim was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, authorities said. He's listed in fair condition.

The teen is the ninth child shot in Chicago over the weekend. Three of those children were injured in shootings police have deemed accidental.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

