Bronzeville Blaze Hospitalizes 7, Including 3 CPD Officers and a 4-Year-Old Boy

At least seven people were injured in a Bronzeville apartment fire Saturday night on the South Side. Among them were three Chicago police officers, a 4-year-old boy and three other residents, authorities said.

2 11 48th King drive. Defensive only. 2 11 alarm pic.twitter.com/MItwfhH5G8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 16, 2020

The fire started around 10 p.m. on the 4800 block of S. King Drive. Chicago Fire officials said it began in the basement and spread to other parts of the building, leading to "extensive damage and partial collapse."

While responding to the fire, three police officers entered the building to alert residents, authorities said. Police said the officers were each taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

4828 King. Fire in basement spread upward now partial collapse. Three police officers transported for smoke inhalation. Two civilians transported. pic.twitter.com/9RPvm6AvJB — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 16, 2020

Four residents, including the 4-year-old boy, were also taken to Mercy Hospital for smoke-related injuries, authorities said. One resident, a 20-year-old woman, suffered a "small area burn," according to the fire department.

Police said the fire appears accidental in nature.