Bronzeville Blaze Hospitalizes 7, Including 3 CPD Officers and a 4-Year-Old Boy

At least seven people were injured in a Bronzeville apartment fire Saturday night on the South Side. Among them were three Chicago police officers, a 4-year-old boy and three other residents, authorities said.
The fire started around 10 p.m. on the 4800 block of S. King Drive. Chicago Fire officials said it began in the basement and spread to other parts of the building, leading to "extensive damage and partial collapse."
While responding to the fire, three police officers entered the building to alert residents, authorities said. Police said the officers were each taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Four residents, including the 4-year-old boy, were also taken to Mercy Hospital for smoke-related injuries, authorities said. One resident, a 20-year-old woman, suffered a "small area burn," according to the fire department.
Police said the fire appears accidental in nature.