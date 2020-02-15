At Least 4 Wounded in Accidental Shootings Across Chicago

At least four people, including three children, have been injured after guns were accidentally discharged in three separate incidents over a span of eight hours.

According to Chicago police, the first such incident occurred in the 3100 block of West Filmore at approximately 7:49 p.m. Friday. A 7-year-old girl found a gun inside of the residence and was handling it when it went off, striking an 11-year-old boy in the neck.

Police said the boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Authorities believe the shooting was an accident, but are continuing to investigate.

Less than three hours later, two more children were shot in an incident in the 4700 block of South Forrestville. According to Chicago police, a boy was playing with a gun he found inside of a residence when it went off, striking an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

The boy was shot in the shoulder and the girl suffered a graze wound to her arm. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

Area Central detectives are continuing to investigate, but believe the shooting was accidental.

In a third incident just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was handling a gun inside of a car in the 3200 block of West Columbus when it accidentally went off, striking a 20-year-old man in the foot.

Police said the man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation, and no one is in custody.