Teen Reported Missing From Chicago’s Humboldt Park Neighborhood

Chicago police have launched a search for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday morning in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, officials confirmed.

Niyahlyn Rodriguez, 16, was last seen wearing a blue Junior ROTC uniform and black shoes at around 9 a.m. in the area of 1200 N. Keeler Ave. She also had a green backpack and was wearing a leather jacket with a gray hood attached.

Rodriguez's mother told NBC 5 it was unlike her daughter to disappear, and she was heading to school when she was last seen.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.